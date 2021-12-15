The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Racing World Reacts To Danica Patrick’s Honest Admission

Danica Patrick speaking to the media.DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

The sports world was enamored by the controversial finish to the final race of the Formula One season on Sunday.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen edged out Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in controversial fashion on Sunday morning. Mercedes filed some protests, hoping for the racing federation to overturn the result, but it didn’t happen.

Verstappen took home the Formula One season championship on Sunday.

Fans seemed to have mixed opinions on the finish.

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick shared an honest admission on her thoughts regarding the finish.

“Def didn’t seem fair but exciting to watch!” she tweeted.

Not everyone agrees, though.

“Kind of like when Lewis was allowed to go off track and gain a big advantage after Max out-braked him? Honestly, I’m happy to see the non-stop Mercedes whining and attempts to control the stewards thwarted,” one fan tweeted.

“This is why they need to have the same rules as they do after a caution at the end of a race in NASCAR with Green/White/Checked so that everyone knows there will be 2 laps of racing no matter if that takes it over the total laps,” another fan added.

One thing is for sure: The 2022 season will be must-watch.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.