Racing World Reacts To Danica Patrick’s Honest Admission

The sports world was enamored by the controversial finish to the final race of the Formula One season on Sunday.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen edged out Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in controversial fashion on Sunday morning. Mercedes filed some protests, hoping for the racing federation to overturn the result, but it didn’t happen.

Verstappen took home the Formula One season championship on Sunday.

Felt really good to come home to a factory of World Champions 🟠 Thank you to everyone for the warm welcome today and more importantly for your hard work over the past year 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sex1cJGbJK — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) December 15, 2021

Fans seemed to have mixed opinions on the finish.

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick shared an honest admission on her thoughts regarding the finish.

“Def didn’t seem fair but exciting to watch!” she tweeted.

🤣 totally! Def didn’t seem fair but exciting to watch! https://t.co/Afi4vVfwMU — Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) December 12, 2021

Not everyone agrees, though.

“Kind of like when Lewis was allowed to go off track and gain a big advantage after Max out-braked him? Honestly, I’m happy to see the non-stop Mercedes whining and attempts to control the stewards thwarted,” one fan tweeted.

“This is why they need to have the same rules as they do after a caution at the end of a race in NASCAR with Green/White/Checked so that everyone knows there will be 2 laps of racing no matter if that takes it over the total laps,” another fan added.

One thing is for sure: The 2022 season will be must-watch.