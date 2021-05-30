The Spun

Racing World Reacts To The Indianapolis 500 Result

a wide shot of the indy 500INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 23: A general view of the start of the 99th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 23, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis 500 just came to a close at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with longtime driver Helio Castroneves making history.

Castroneves captured his fourth Indy 500 championship and his first since 2009. In doing so, he joined a legendary group of drivers who have accomplished the feat, including A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears.

Castroneves overtook Alex Palou down the stretch to earn the win. Afterwards, he celebrated his accomplishment with vigor.

The racing world was celebrating right alongside him, recognizing the 46-year-old Brazilian for his milestone.

Castroneves’ win also was notable for another reason. With 135,000 reported spectators, the 2021 Indianapolis 500 featured the largest crowd since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

We’d have to imagine it will be packed again next year when Castroneves goes for an unprecedented fifth victory in the prestigious race.


