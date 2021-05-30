Racing World Reacts To The Indianapolis 500 Result

The Indianapolis 500 just came to a close at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with longtime driver Helio Castroneves making history.

Castroneves captured his fourth Indy 500 championship and his first since 2009. In doing so, he joined a legendary group of drivers who have accomplished the feat, including A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears.

Castroneves overtook Alex Palou down the stretch to earn the win. Afterwards, he celebrated his accomplishment with vigor.

The racing world was celebrating right alongside him, recognizing the 46-year-old Brazilian for his milestone.

Lotta people made a big deal of winning a golf tournament at 50. Helio Castroneves just went 500 miles at 220 miles per hour at age 46. Try doing that!! #Indy500 #DrinkThatMilk — Michael DeCourcy (@tsnmike) May 30, 2021

I never made a list of my favorite post race celebrations but I don’t know many that topped #Indy500 #HelioCastroneves today — Rev.Riki Rachtman (@RikiRachtman) May 30, 2021

He's done it! Helio Castroneves makes it 𝗙𝗢𝗨𝗥 #Indy500 wins after overtaking Alex Palou in the final laps! What. A. Race. 😍#SkyF1 | #F1 pic.twitter.com/gb5W9xy3u3 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 30, 2021

CLIMB THAT FENCE, @H3LIO! HELIO CASTRONEVES HAS JOINED THE FOUR-TIME #INDY500 WINNERS CLUB! pic.twitter.com/z4NjX2VmMv — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

Nothing like live sports. Phil couple weeks ago at the PGA. Indy 500 with 140,000 fans cheering on Helio Castroneves win his 4th championship. Drama. Emotion. Unpredictability. So good to have fans back taking it all in!! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) May 30, 2021

Wow! That’s how you celebrate your 4th #Indy500 victory. Congratulations 46-year-old Hélio Castroneves! 👏👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/hgtlNzXVfM — Matt Bishop (@TheBishF1) May 30, 2021

Castroneves’ win also was notable for another reason. With 135,000 reported spectators, the 2021 Indianapolis 500 featured the largest crowd since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

We’d have to imagine it will be packed again next year when Castroneves goes for an unprecedented fifth victory in the prestigious race.