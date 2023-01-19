Racing World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Cool Announcement

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 07: Dale Earnhardt Jr, driver of the #88 Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. got back a cool family car this week.

The legendary NASCAR driver announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he was able to get a truck back that his grandfather Ralph bought in 1966. It seemed to have been lost for a while but that has now changed.

Earnhardt Jr. is going to get the tires and the brakes working so he can take this thing for a test drive.

"My grandfather Ralph Earnhardt bought this truck in 1966. Through some friend's help and determination, it belongs to the family again. Original engine. Gonna get the tires and brakes working and drive it around a bit. No resto plans. Just glad to have it," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.

The racing world loved seeing this on social media and is happy foe Earnhardt Jr.

"So cool!" another fan tweeted.

Hopefully, Earnhardt Jr. will be able to get some good miles out of this once it's all fixed up.