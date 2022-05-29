Racing World Reacts To The Indy 500 Win On Sunday

Marcus Ericsson held off Pato O'Ward in the final two laps to take home the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

Although Ericsson led for most of the race, a crash involving Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Jimmie Johnson drew a red flag with four laps remaining. The Swedish driver nevertheless emerged victorious, taking home his first-ever Indy 500 title.

Four years, the former F1 driver escaped a major crash. Now Ericsson is an unlikely champion.

Fans marveled at the progress Ericsson's made over the years to achieve this momentous triumph.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also loved what he saw at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"That was a great race," Earnhardt wrote on Twitter. "An amazing event to see in person. Highly recommend the #Indy500."

Congratulations to Ericsson on winning The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.