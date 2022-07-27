Racing World Reacts To The Significant Lawsuit News

LEXINGTON, OH - JULY 02: NTT IndyCar driver Alex Palou (10) drives through turn 13 during qualifications at Mid Ohio on July 2, 2022 in Lexington, Ohio. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Chip Ganassi Racing appeared to be close to a new deal with driver Alex Palou.

The team even announced a new deal with the 25-year-old driver. However, Palou later suggested that the two sides had NOT come to a financial agreement, leaving the racing world wondering.

Chip Ganassi Racing is now taking things to the next level. According to a report from IndyStar, Chip Ganassi Racing filed a civil lawsuit in Marion County Superior Court against Palou this week.

Here's more from IndyStar:

“Alex Palou is under contract with Chip Ganassi Racing through the end of the 2023 season," the team said in an email to IndyStar. "He is a valued member of our team, and we will continue to support him in chasing wins, podiums, and IndyCar championships. As the result of a competing racing team improperly attempting to contract with him notwithstanding the clear terms of our contract, we are proceeding to legal process pursuant to the contract."

Fan's aren't quite sure what's going on between the two sides.

"The story just keeps getting weirder and weirder," one fan said.

"I mean Palou is as good as gone, there’s isn’t anything to salvage here if you’re suing a driver," another fan said.

Where will this saga go next?