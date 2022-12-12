Racing World Reacts To Tony Stewart's Big Announcement

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Tony Stewart, driver of the #14 Always a Racer/Mobil 1 Chevrolet, stands on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 18, 2016 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

America just can't seem to get enough auto racing and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is more than happy to keep feeding his hungry audience.

On Monday, Stewart's Superstar Racing Experience promotion announced that it has partnered with ESPN to revive Thursday Night Thunder starting in the summer of 2023. Thursday Night Thunder was a popular USAC racing show on ESPN in the 1980s and was where the legendary Jeff Gordon first rose to national prominence.

"Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) and ESPN have announced a multi-year media rights agreement that will see the series air exclusively on ESPN. In Summer of 2023, the races will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding," the companies said in a joint statement.

Racing fans are already pumped and are speculating as to which talents ESPN will bring on for their broadcasts. Some are saying that it's a big win for ESPN and that they are looking forward to tuning in for the first time.

The SRX Series had its debut season in 2021 and featured some of the biggest names in NASCAR and IndyCar competing in multiple races across the country.

Stewart himself is a full-time driver and won the debut series in 2021 then went on to win two of the series' six races in 2022. But it was longtime IndyCar Series superstar Marco Andretti who took home the title this year.

No doubt the partnership with ESPN will enable even more doors to open for Stewart and SRX now.

Will Thursday Night Thunder be a success next year?