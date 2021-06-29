On Monday night, the College World Series kicked off with the first of a best of three game showdown between Vanderbilt and Mississippi State.

Unfortunately, with the Commodores holding a sizable advantage late in the game, a controversy unfolded.

According to a report from ESPN’s Clinton Yates, parents of Vanderbilt players were subjected to racial slurs. “Vandy parents at the stadium tonight were subjected to racial slurs during the game and no one was hurt but the incident was obviously unacceptable and inappropriate,” he wrote on Twitter.

Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee issued a statement following the alleged comments.

“I am deeply troubled that some of our student-athlete parents were subjected to racist slurs during last night’s game,” Lee wrote. “This is absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful behavior, and such hateful language has no place anywhere in our society.”

“To the family members who were impacted, please know that you have my full support,” she continued. “And you absolutely have the wholehearted support of not only Vanderbilt Athletics but all of Commodore Nation.”

It’s an awful story from what should have been a great moment. Vanderbilt took down Mississippi State in Game 1 by a final score of 8-2.

If the Commodores win Game 2, they will win the College World Series. Mississippi State can force a third and final game with a win later tonight.

The games kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.