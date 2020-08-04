Rafael Nadal Announces Decision On The 2020 U.S. Open

When the world’s best tennis players flock to New York for the 2020 U.S. Open, a familiar name won’t be there.

On Tuesday afternoon, former world No. 1, Rafael Nadal announced he won’t compete in the U.S. Open. Unfortunately for fans of Nadal, that means they won’t be able to see him defend his title.

“After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year’s US Open,” Nadal said in a statement. “The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don’t have control of it.”

Athletes from various sports have decided not to risk their health or the health of their family to compete. Tennis is no different, with Nadal and other players like Nick Kyrgios making similar decisions.

Here’s the announcement from Rafa.

“We know that the reduced tennis calendar is barbaric this year after 4 months stopped with no play, I understand and thank for the efforts they are putting in to make it happen,” Nadal continued in his statement. “We have just seen the announcement of Madrid not being played this year.”

Nadal explained he would rather not travel right now due to health concerns. “This is a decision I never wanted to take but I have decided to follow my heart this time and for the time being I rather not travel,” he said.

The men will have a new champion in 2020.