Rafael Nadal Shares Crazy Injury News After French Open Win

Rafael Nadal was battling through quite the injury at the French Open.

After he won the title on Sunday, he revealed to the media that he had no feeling in his left foot for the last couple of weeks.

"I played with no feeling in the foot and an injection on the nerve, so the foot was asleep," Nadal said.

You wouldn't have known it, based on the way Nadal was playing. He was moving around like he was fully healthy and played like his usual self in his house.

He only dropped three sets at the French Open and won the final convincingly, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 over Casper Ruud. Ruud was making his first-ever appearance in a Grand Slam Final.

Nadal now has 22 major championships and is two up on Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer for the most ever among men's players.

Next up for him is Wimbledon, though he could decide to pull out if that foot injury got a bit worse during the French Open.