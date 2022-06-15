Rafael Nadal, Wife Reportedly Have Major Personal News

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - APRIL 17: Rafael Nadal of Spain waves to the crowd after his straight set victory against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in their second round match during day four of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters at Monte-Carlo Country Club on April 17, 2019 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and his wife, Mery Perello, are expecting their first child, Spanish magazine Hola! reports.

Rumors surrounding Perello's possible pregnancy emerged when she was spotted wearing "loose-fitting" clothing as she cheered on her husband during his 14th French Open victory at Rolland Garros earlier this month.

Hola! shared photos of the couple on vacation. The Spanish publication reported that Perello, 33, appeared to have a "baby bump."

Nadal and Perello have been together for nearly 17 years, per Yahoo Sports. They were married in 2019.

"Obviously, I intend and want to form a family,” Nadal told Hola! in 2018. “I love children and I would like them to do what they want in life.”

The couple have not yet publicly confirmed the reported pregnacy.

Nadal, 37, will search for his 23rd Grand Slam victory at Wimbledon later this month.