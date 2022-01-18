Raheem Morris Reportedly Lands Head Coaching Interview

Raheem Morris has really made a name for himself since being let go of by the Buccaneers back in 2011. One of the youngest head coaches in the NFL at the time, Morris admits he wasn’t quite ready. Finishing with a 17-31 record over his three seasons in Tampa.

Fast forward 10 years, and Raheem Morris is one of the top defensive coordinators in the league. And is once again being coveted to run a team of his own, as evidenced by Jeremy Fowler’s report Tuesday.

Per the ESPN reporter, “Vikings have placed an interview request with Rams DC Raheem Morris.” Noting, “Morris’ defense was lights out in the playoff game Monday night.”

Vikings have placed an interview request with Rams DC Raheem Morris, per source. Morris’ defense was lights out in the playoff game Monday night. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 18, 2022

The Rams buried the Cardinals in the first ever playoff game on Monday Night Football, 34-11. LA’s defense was stifling, leaving Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense nowhere to go.

Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller played a key role in the Rams’ defensive effort. Adding six tackles and a key early sack.

The Cardinals offense was struggling Monday night. 😳 pic.twitter.com/mywmvlTPbu — theScore (@theScore) January 18, 2022

Morris’ squad held the Cards to just 40 first half yards. And at one point the defense had more offensive yards than Arizona’s offense itself (3 to -1).

The Vikings recently moved off defensive coach Mike Zimmer. If they’re once again looking to go the defensive route, Raheem Morris could be a nice option.