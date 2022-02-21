College Football Quarterback Recruit Shot In ‘Road Rage’ Incident

A class of 2022 college football quarterback recruit was shot in an apparent road rage incident earlier this weekend.

Raheim Jeter, a West Virginia quarterback commit, was shot in an incident his mother is calling “road rage.”

The 2022 recruit has undergone surgery and is doing well, according to reports.

West Virginia’s 247Sports site reported the news:

Jeter has reached back out to EerSports with an update to let us know that he is “doing well and recovering.” As I’m sure you can understand, we’re going to let him recover from the procedure at this time before asking for a full interview.

Jeter’s mother reportedly shared the news on social media.

“[Good morning good morning]!! Some may know, some may not my son Raheim Jeter was invovled in a road rage incident on Friday 2/18/2022. He was shot in his left leg and will be having surgery soon. I’m asking that everybody keep us in your prayers. I can’t say much about the incident because I don’t know everything, but I will say my God is awesome! Thanks to everyone who reached out and continue to pray for him.”

Awful news out of Spartanburg. Please keep Raheim Jeter in your prayers.#schsfb #hsfb pic.twitter.com/zFlNVo1Sg3 — Movin’ The Chains (@MovinChains) February 20, 2022

Jeter, a 6-foot-3 quarterback, is ranked the No. 35 quarterback in the 2022 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Our thoughts are with him and his family as he recovers.