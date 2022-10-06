Raiders Announce Legendary Franchise Player Has Died

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Oakland Raiders helmet is seen on the field after the game between Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away.

"The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.

ORIGINAL POST:

The Las Vegas Raiders announced the passing of a legendary player on Thursday afternoon.

Clarence Davis, who played running back for the Raiders from 1971-78, passed away this week, the team said in a statement. He was 73 years old.

"The Raiders Family mourns the loss of Clarence Davis, who passed away earlier this week. Drafted by the Raiders in 1971 after an All-American career at USC, Davis saved his best performances for some of the biggest games in NFL history," the Raiders said in a tweet.

As the Raiders statement noted, Davis saved some of his best performances for the team's biggest games.

The Raiders highlighted those moments:

In a 1974 playoff game against Miami, Davis hauled in a desperation pass from quarterback Ken Stabler amidst a "Sea of Hands," giving the Raiders a victory in what is fondly remembered as one of the greatest games ever played. In Super Bowl XI, Davis paced the Silver and Black to victory behind a then-Super Bowl record 137 rushing yards on just 16 carries as the Raiders defeated Minnesota, 32-14. Davis played in 89 career regular season games and 12 postseason contests, all with the Raiders.

Our thoughts are with the Davis family and Raiders organization.