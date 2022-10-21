Raiders Announce Official Game Status For Darren Waller

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: Tight end Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the football after a reception against the New Orleans Saints during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Fresh off their bye, the Las Vegas Raiders have a Sunday afternoon showdown with the Houston Texans. But apparently an extra week off wasn't enough for one key player.

On Friday, the Raiders released their injury report for Sunday's game against the Texans. Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller was ruled out for the game.

Waller has been battling a hamstring injury and did not practice at all this week. He suffered the injury in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs and could only play eight snaps before leaving the game.

Waller has 16 receptions for 175 yards and one touchdown through five games. He is third on the team in receiving yards and fourth in receptions right now.

Darren Waller will be a big loss for the Raiders. He's averaged 70 yards per game over the previous three seasons.

Offense hasn't been the biggest issue for the Raiders this season. They're sixth in points and 10th in yards. It's their defense that has been the real issue, ranking in the bottom half of the league in points and yards allowed.

Worst still, all of their games have been close ones with their four losses coming by a combined 14 points.

Will Waller's absence be a big issue for the Raiders on Sunday?