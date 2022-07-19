Raiders Announce They've Signed Free Agent Wide Receiver

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have made an addition to their wide receiver group.

They announced on social media that they had agreed to terms with Isaiah Zuber.

They also placed defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols on the Physically Unable to Perform List (PUP).

Zuber spent the 2020 season with the New England Patriots before he was cut in August of last year. He finished that season with 29 yards on two receptions.

He ended up playing for the Houston Gamblers in the USFL this spring. He was both a receiver and a kick returner for them and racked up 755 all-purpose yards, plus five total touchdowns.

The Raiders will be hoping that he can provide that same value for them if he makes the 53-man roster following training camp and the preseason.