Raiders Announce Unfortunate Hunter Renfrow Update

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 15: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't have one of their top wide receivers at practice on Thursday.

Hunter Renfrow was absent with a hip injury, per the team's official injury report. Tight end Darren Waller also missed practice with a hamstring injury.

This isn't the first injury that Renfrow has battled this season. He's also had a concussion that knocked him out for a couple of games.

He's only appeared in three games this season. In those games, he only has 14 receptions for 105 yards and no touchdowns.

If both he and Waller can't go against the Texans, then they'll be down to just Davante Adams, Albert Wilson, and Keelan Cole at the receiver position.

This is a team that badly needs a win since they've lost four of their first five games to open the season.

Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. ET.