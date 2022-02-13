It doesn’t look like Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will be on the trading block later this offseason.

Carr and the Raiders lost to the Bengals in the Wild Card round of the playoffs this season. He is reportedly set to get a big contract extension this offseason.

NFL.com reports that the Raiders are expecting to commit to Carr this offseason.

Sources say the Raiders are moving forward with Carr at QB and prepared to discuss a contract extension that would keep him in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future. Carr has one year left on his contract, making nearly $20 million. For weeks, as the Raiders searched for a coach, Carr mulled his future, with both sides left to make a mutual decision about what would come next. Sources say Carr’s top choice for a new coach was actually the one the team hired. In the past, McDaniels’ and Ziegler’s affection for the three-time Pro Bowler led them to consider trading for him.

Raiders prepared to commit to QB Derek Carr with extension (via @RapSheet)https://t.co/FYWoqjTWtV pic.twitter.com/cBZCwfXYtA — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 13, 2022

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the news.

“He’s an Alex Smith type QB. Only going to get you so far. But the rest of the AFC West thanks you,” one fan tweeted.

“I’m not complaining, once Rodgers comes to Denver, you can enjoy last place in the division,” another fan wrote.

“Whenever this officially happens, this would the move to solidify the future of the Raiders. People should know that Mark Davis chose McDaniels knowing Carr would want him also,” another fan added.

The Raiders’ new coach, Josh McDaniels, has made it clear that he’s a fan of Carr. It sounds like the franchise is ready to commit long-term.