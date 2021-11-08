The Spun

Raiders Are Reportedly Cutting Another Former 1st Round Pick

Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field.LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Oakland Raiders helmet is seen on the field after the game between Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly parting ways with another former first round NFL Draft pick.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are releasing former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Damon Arnette.

The 25-year-old defensive back appeared in a troubling video on social media over the weekend.

Monday afternoon, the Raiders reportedly made the decision to release him.

Arnette, 25, was the 19th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was a second-team All-Big Ten performer at Ohio State in 2019.

Many were surprised that Arnette went in the first round. He spent part of the 2020 season injured and entered the 2021 season as a backup.

It’s unclear what Arnette’s future in the NFL will be.

Last week, the Raiders released another former first round pick, cutting ties with Henry Ruggs following his deadly car accident.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.