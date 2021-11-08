Raiders Are Reportedly Cutting Another Former 1st Round Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly parting ways with another former first round NFL Draft pick.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are releasing former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Damon Arnette.

The 25-year-old defensive back appeared in a troubling video on social media over the weekend.

Monday afternoon, the Raiders reportedly made the decision to release him.

Source: The #Raiders are releasing former first-round draft pick CB Damon Arnette. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2021

Arnette, 25, was the 19th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was a second-team All-Big Ten performer at Ohio State in 2019.

Many were surprised that Arnette went in the first round. He spent part of the 2020 season injured and entered the 2021 season as a backup.

It’s unclear what Arnette’s future in the NFL will be.

Raiders are releasing CB Damon Arnette, per @TomPelissero The 2020 first-round pick recently posted a video of himself threatening someone and showing multiple guns pic.twitter.com/jWJAJANRmm — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 8, 2021

Last week, the Raiders released another former first round pick, cutting ties with Henry Ruggs following his deadly car accident.