Raiders Are Reportedly Signing Former Ohio State Star

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing former first-round pick Billy Price to their practice squad, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

Price could have a shot to make the 53-man roster as the Raiders seek depth on their offensive line unit.

Price started all 55 games for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2014-17, helping the program to a National Championship victory as a starting guard during his redshirt freshman season.

After his collegiate career came to a close, Price was selected by the Bengals with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He began as a starting center in Cincinnati before injuries derailed his young professional career.

Price started 15 games for the New York Giants in 2021 before becoming a free-agent prior to the 2022 season.

Raiders starting center Andre James left SoFi Stadium in an ambulance after suffering an apparent concussion during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. James is questionable for next week's game against the Cardinals, leaving the door open for Price.