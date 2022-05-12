Raiders Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Wide Receiver
The Las Vegas Raiders added another perimeter weapon for Derek Carr in the loaded AFC West.
Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team reportedly came to terms on a one-year deal with former Jets/Jags receiver Keelan Cole.
Cole went undrafted out of Kentucky Wesleyan, but found a way to carve out a place for himself in the NFL.
In his rookie year, Cole caught 42 balls for 748 yards and three touchdowns; making just six starts on the season.
For his career, the 29-year-old receiver averages 14.4 yards per reception.
Now he'll look to bring some big plays to the Las Vegas strip, as he joins a Raiders WR core that includes: Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Demarcus Robinson and Brian Edwards.
The Raiders will have to put up some points if they hope to compete with the Chiefs, Chargers and Russell Wilson-led Broncos in 2022.
Cole could prove to be a very underrated signing for Las Vegas this season.