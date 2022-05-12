Raiders Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders added another perimeter weapon for Derek Carr in the loaded AFC West.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team reportedly came to terms on a one-year deal with former Jets/Jags receiver Keelan Cole.

Cole went undrafted out of Kentucky Wesleyan, but found a way to carve out a place for himself in the NFL.

In his rookie year, Cole caught 42 balls for 748 yards and three touchdowns; making just six starts on the season.

For his career, the 29-year-old receiver averages 14.4 yards per reception.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 15: Keelan Cole #84 of the Jacksonville Jaguars breaks past Hunter Bradley #43 of the Green Bay Packers as he returns a punt for a touchdown at Lambeau Field on November 15, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Now he'll look to bring some big plays to the Las Vegas strip, as he joins a Raiders WR core that includes: Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Demarcus Robinson and Brian Edwards.

The Raiders will have to put up some points if they hope to compete with the Chiefs, Chargers and Russell Wilson-led Broncos in 2022.

Cole could prove to be a very underrated signing for Las Vegas this season.