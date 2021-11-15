The Spun

Look: Bizarre Object On Field During Raiders vs. Chiefs

A wide view of the Las Vegas Raiders home field.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Did we have a fork on the field during Sunday night’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs?

It would appear so.

In the first half of Sunday night’s contest between AFC West rivals, a Raiders defensive lineman appeared to pick up a metal fork before an offensive snap by the Chiefs.

Check this out:

Yeah, that looks like a fork.

Perhaps it’s something else – though we’re not sure of anything football-related that would look like a fork – but it was a pretty bizarre scene.

Thankfully, the Raiders were able to notice it prior to the snap. Someone could have gotten injured by that thing.

The Chiefs are leading the Raiders, 10-7, on Sunday.

The game is airing on NBC.

