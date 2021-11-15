Look: Bizarre Object On Field During Raiders vs. Chiefs

Did we have a fork on the field during Sunday night’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs?

It would appear so.

In the first half of Sunday night’s contest between AFC West rivals, a Raiders defensive lineman appeared to pick up a metal fork before an offensive snap by the Chiefs.

Check this out:

Is that a fork on the field?pic.twitter.com/ydueL1SEsU — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 15, 2021

Yeah, that looks like a fork.

Perhaps it’s something else – though we’re not sure of anything football-related that would look like a fork – but it was a pretty bizarre scene.

Thankfully, the Raiders were able to notice it prior to the snap. Someone could have gotten injured by that thing.

The Chiefs are leading the Raiders, 10-7, on Sunday.

The game is airing on NBC.