Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels Shoots Down 1 Popular Theory

Former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels looks over his shoulder with his arms crossed.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels stands on the field before their game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It’s been 12 years since Josh McDaniels was last a head coach in the National Football League. Now at 45-years-old McDaniels seems ready for his second try at coaching with the Las Vegas Raiders.

After being a popular name in the HC hiring cycle dating back to 2012, and pump-faking the Colts four seasons ago, some speculated McDaniels was so selective because he was waiting for roster/personnel control.

In a recent conversation with SI’s Albert Breer, the longtime Patriots OC explained it’s actually the opposite.

“You know it’s ironic but it’s actually always been about the opposite for me. Would I like to have an opportunity to build the team the way that I feel like is right to do it? Sure,” McDaniels explained.

“But I also know I don’t want to do every other role. I want to be good in the role that I’m good at, and that I’m supposed to be good at. And to have somebody that you trust and that you can lean on and count on in all those other areas, that’s really important.”

Josh McDaniels joins the Raiders organization with a familiar face in GM Dave Ziegler.

Ziegler served in the Patriots personnel department for eight years before pairing up with McDaniels in Sin City. Now the two are ready to build a dynasty of their own out west.

