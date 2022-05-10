Raiders Could Reportedly Have Reunion With Former Player

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders could be bringing back a familiar face in the near future.

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski was released earlier this year following the regime change, but he just took a free agent visit with the team on Monday.

That visit was first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Kwiatkoski was released with one year still left on his contract. He played two seasons with the Raiders, the best of which came in 2020.

For that season, Kwiatkoski finished with 81 total tackles (53 solo), one sack, one forced fumble, one interception, and four passes defended.

In the 2021 season, his numbers went down a bit as he finished with 21 total tackles (13 solo), and one forced fumble.

Before he spent those two seasons with the Raiders, he played with the Chicago Bears for the first four years of his career.

If Kwiatkoski does come back for the Raiders, it'll likely be on a much cheaper contract.