Raiders Cut Quarterback Following Thursday's Trade

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback room became a bit crowded on Thursday morning. One of the team's quarterbacks is getting the boot, as a result.

The Raiders acquired former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham in a trade with the New England Patriots on Thursday morning. He joins a position group that already features Derek Carr, Nick Mullens and Garrett Gilbert.

With no need for four quarterbacks, the Raiders are making yet another roster decision.

Just moments ago, the Raiders cut veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert.

Gilbert has spent his NFL career with five teams: the Panthers, Browns, Cowboys, Commanders and Raiders. He's thrown for 477 yards and one touchdown.

The Raiders signed the veteran quarterback in March and had this to say about him:

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent QB Garrett Gilbert, the club announced Monday. Gilbert, a 6-foot-4, 221-pound quarterback, joins the Silver and Black after spending time with the Washington Football Team (2021), New England Patriots (2014-15, 2021), Dallas Cowboys (2020), Cleveland Browns (2019-20), Carolina Panthers (2017-18), Raiders (2015-16), Detroit Lions (2015) and St. Louis Rams (2014). Over his career, Gilbert has appeared in eight games with two starts, completing 43-of-75 attempts for 477 yards with one touchdown against one interception for a passer rating of 75.3.

Gilbert will try and find a new team to play for ahead of the 2022 season.

The Raiders, meanwhile, are moving forward with Derek Carr, Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham at the quarterback position.