Raiders Cut Veteran Linebacker On Thursday Afternoon
The Las Vegas Raiders made a corresponding move on Thursday afternoon.
They cut former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young and signed former New York Jets defensive end Jordan Jenkins.
Young played in 13 games last season, seven with the Rams and six with the Denver Broncos.
He finished the season with 75 tackles (41 solo), two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass defended.
Before that season, he spent the prior two with the Rams after playing two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.
Jenkins spent the first five seasons of his career with the Jets before spending last season with the Houston Texans.
In 83 games, he's compiled 209 tackles (124 solo), 25 sacks, seven forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and eight passes defended.