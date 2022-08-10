Raiders Cut Wide Receiver Following Wednesday's Signing

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders released a veteran wide receiver after signing a new one.

The Raiders released wide receiver Jordan Veasy, who has bounced around the league over the past few years. He got his start with the Tennessee titans after being undrafted in 2018.

He's played for eight NFL teams over his four years in the league thus far and signed with the Raiders in May. Unfortunately, he lasted just two months with the team.

The Raiders signed wide receiver Chris Lacy to replace Veasy. Here's what the team had to say about its new wide receiver.

Lacy spent two seasons with the Detroit Lions (2018-19) and has appeared in eight career games with two starts, totaling three receptions for 60 yards. He originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2018.

A native of DeSoto, Texas, Lacy played four seasons at Oklahoma State (2014-17), where he totaled 63 receptions for 920 yards and five touchdowns. He was a three-time First Team Academic All-Big 12 honoree.

Can Lacy make the roster?