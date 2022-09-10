Raiders, Darren Waller Agree To Major Contract Extension

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates with Hunter Renfrow #13 after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have locked in star tight end Darren Waller on a significant contract extension.

The three-year extension is worth $51 million in new money, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Waller recently cut ties with Klutch Sports and hired agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.

“This was one of the most challenging negotiations I’ve encountered,” Rosenhaus said.

Before this new deal, Waller had two years and $14 million of non-guaranteed money remaining on the contract he signed during the 2019 season. His annual salary ranked 17th among NFL tight ends — failing to match up to his top-level production.

After signing his contract in 2019, Waller notched two-straight 1,100-yard seasons. He experienced a down year hampered by injuries in 2021, but will look to get back to his elite form this coming season.

Waller missed most of this year's training camp with an undisclosed injury, but has been cleared of any injury designation ahead of the Raiders' season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.