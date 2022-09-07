Raiders, Darren Waller Reportedly Closing In On New Deal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates with Hunter Renfrow #13 after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The past few seasons have seen Darren Waller come into his own as one of the top tight ends in football. But the Las Vegas Raiders have been reluctant to give him a long-term extension.

However, it appears that the Raiders are finally ready to give him his money.

According to Raiders insider Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Waller and the Raiders are closing in on a new deal. Per the report, Waller and the Raiders could agree to the deal before the end of the week.

Waller currently has two years remaining on the deal he signed with the Raiders back in 2018. But he ranks outside the top 15 for tight end contracts despite having over 3,000 receiving yards in the past three years.

Darren Waller was a sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft after playing wide receiver at Georgia Tech. But the Ravens decided to use Waller as a tight end, and he didn't produce much for the Raiders in his first three seasons.

Everything changed in 2019 though. After missing 12 games the previous year due to injury, Waller had 90 receptions for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns. He finished third in the voting for Comeback Player of the Year.

2020 was his masterpiece has he posted 107 receptions for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns - all career highs.

Waller was on pace for another 1,000 yards and a Pro Bowl in 2021 before injuries limited him to just 11 games.

Will Darren Waller get top money with his new contract?