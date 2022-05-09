Raiders Expected To Be In Play For Former Pro Bowler

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly expected to be in play for a recently released former Pro Bowl cornerback.

The New York Giants finally parted ways with cornerback James Bradberry on Monday afternoon. They cut the veteran defensive back after failing to find a trade partner for him.

Bradberry is expected to have a number of suitors. He had 47 tackles and four picks last year and can be a solid contributor at times.

The Raiders are expected to be one of the teams in the mix for the veteran.

This would be a home-run signing for the Raiders, who could use some help in the secondary ahead of the 2022 season.

"To nail down a high level starting CB in May without having to trade for him would be a home run for Ziegler and Co. Also a bonus he has played in Graham's system and performed very well in it," one fan said.

"Yes. Defense. Getting annoyed by fans that keep wanting to sign every WR they hear about," another fan commented.

The AFC West has become an arms race this offseason. The Raiders would be wise to try and upgrade on defense.