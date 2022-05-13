Raiders, Falcons Agree To WR Trade: Fans React

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly trading third-year wide receiver Bryan Edwards to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Raiders sent Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for the Falcons’ 2023 fifth-round pick, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Falcons trying to play above the rim I see lol Pitts, London & now B-Ed," one fan wrote regarding the Falcons' physically imposing receiver corps.

"The Falcons just committed a robbery in broad daylight. Bryan Edwards and a seventh round pick for a fifth is such a STEAL," another added.

The Falcons are clearly looking to bolster their WR unit following the 2022 suspension of Calvin Ridley earlier this offseason. In addition to the No. 8 overall selection of Drake London in this year's draft, the acquisition of Edwards will help provide another consistent option in the pass game.

Through 12 games with the Raiders in 2021, Edwards reeled in 34 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns. With superstar wideout Davante Adams joining the Las Vegas roster earlier this year, Edwards' targets were likely to see a dip if he stayed put 2022.

The Raiders selected Edwards with a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Their receiving unit is still in excellent hands with Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller set to return alongside Adams this coming season.