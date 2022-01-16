The Spun

Raiders Fans Are Saying The Same Thing About Jim Harbaugh Right Now

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim HarbaughINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Raiders fans are ready for the Jim Harbaugh era to begin. Down seven with just two minutes to go in Las Vegas’ Wild Card playoff game, the Black Hole is already pushing for the team’s brass to make a push for Michigan‘s head coach.

“Yeah, Raiders better go after Jim Harbaugh ASAP,” tweeted one fan.

“If the Raiders lose this game you have to believe that their Owner is gonna go get Jim Harbaugh,” said a rival Chargers fan.

“Jim Harbaugh you are a Las Vegas Raider,” said another.

“Jim Harbaugh. Raiders. Like it’s just makes sense,” another tweeted.

Update: The Jim Harbaugh may have just begun. After driving down the field, Las Vegas fought their way into the redzone in the final seconds. However, Derek Carr threw a fourth-down interception to effectively end the game.

Should the Raiders push to hire Jim Harbaugh and lure him away from Ann Arbor and the Michigan Wolverines?

