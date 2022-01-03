Raiders Get Encouraging Monday News On Darren Waller

There’s a chance that the Raiders can punch their first ticket to the playoffs since 2016 on Sunday. And according to reports, Las Vegas could be getting a major piece back just in time to help with that.

Per NFL insider Vincent Bonsignore, for the “first time in awhile that there is a real sense of expectation for return of Darren Waller this week for [the] Raiders.”

First time in awhile that there is a real sense of expectation for return of Darren Waller this week for @Raiders — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) January 3, 2022

Waller’s been sidelined since Week 12, suffering an injury against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Prior to the injury, Waller appeared to be returning to form, grabbing seven passes for 116 yards against the Bengals.

In 10 games this season, the 6-foot-6 tight end has caught 53 balls for 643 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Waller made the Pro Bowl last year, following up on a breakout 2019. Over the course of those two years, the sixth-round pick amassed 197 catches, 2,341 yards and 12 TD’s.

If the dynamic TE can return to the lineup for Sunday’s primetime divisional matchup, he could certainly provide a spark for a Raiders offense that’s already down a number of weapons.