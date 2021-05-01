The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Raiders GM Mike Mayock Has Blunt Message For His Critics

Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field.LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Oakland Raiders helmet is seen on the field after the game between Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The most shocking selection of the 2021 NFL Draft was easily former Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood to the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick. With an abundance of franchise-altering talent still on the board when Las Vegas made their first pick, fans and analysts have been overwhelmingly critical of the decision.

But, it seems the Raiders front office is still confident in their pick.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Las Vegas general manager Mike Mayock believes Leatherwood will be an NFL-ready starter by the start of next season.

“I knew everyone was going to criticize the Leatherwood pick and I didn’t really care,” Mayock said. “We feel he’s a plug-and-play player.”

Projected by many analysts as a mid-round pick, Leatherwood ended up going off the board as just the fourth offensive lineman of the night — trailing only No. 7 pick Penei Sewell, No. 13 Rashawn Slater and No. 14 Alijah Vera-Tucker.

The 6-foot-5, 312 lbs lineman will step in to fill one of the many voids left on the Raiders front line this coming season. Earlier this offseason, Las Vegas lost center Rodney Hudson, tackle Trent Brown and guard Gabe Jackson in free agency.

With only their final seventh-round pick remaining, the Raiders have selected no prospects at any skill position. After the selection of Leatherwood at No. 17, Jon Gruden and the front office have drafted players strictly on the defensive side of the ball.

We’ll see how the Raiders’ confidence in Leatherwood plays out this coming season.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.