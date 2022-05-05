Look: Raiders Have 2-Word Response To Tom Brady

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tom Brady's latest social media post has the sports world buzzing. Even the Raiders are chiming in.

Brady admitted on social media on Thursday that the tuck rule game against the Raiders might have been a fumble.

"The tuck rule game against the Raiders," he said, "might have been a fumble.

The Raiders knew it.

The play Brady's talking about occurred during an AFC Playoff game between the Raiders and Patriots in 2002.

With limited time remaining and trailing by three, Brady and the Patriots had the ball. The young, at the time, quarterback was hit from behind and appeared to fumble the ball.

However, upon further review the replay crew deemed it an incomplete pass. The Patriots would go on to win the game.

It's still one of the most controversial calls in NFL history. And of course Brady benefited from it.

It appears he's finally willing to admit it was a bad call. It was clearly a fumble, and the Raiders should have won the game.

"I'm probably the backup QB going into 2002," Brady said in the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary 'Tuck Rule,' via Jake Levin of NBC Sports. "I'm not the starter if we lose that game."