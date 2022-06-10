Report: Raiders Have Discussed A New Deal With Star Linebacker

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly discussed a new contract with Pro Bowl linebacker Denzel Perryman, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

Perryman is owed $1.035 million on the final year of his contract, but his career-best season in 2021 will likely land him a significant pay raise this offseason.

After spending the first six year's of his NFL career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, Perryman made his way to Las Vegas for the 2021 season. Through 15 starts, the former second-round draft pick logged a career-high 154 tackles and earned his first Pro-Bowl selection.

The Raiders agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract extension with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on Friday. The team is still in negotiations with star tight end Darren Waller.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby signed a four-year, $99 million extension with the Raiders earlier this offseason.

Perryman, 29, will look to build off his career-best season in 2022 — preferably under a new deal.