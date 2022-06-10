Report: Raiders Have Discussed A New Deal With Star Linebacker
The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly discussed a new contract with Pro Bowl linebacker Denzel Perryman, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.
Perryman is owed $1.035 million on the final year of his contract, but his career-best season in 2021 will likely land him a significant pay raise this offseason.
After spending the first six year's of his NFL career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, Perryman made his way to Las Vegas for the 2021 season. Through 15 starts, the former second-round draft pick logged a career-high 154 tackles and earned his first Pro-Bowl selection.
The Raiders agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract extension with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on Friday. The team is still in negotiations with star tight end Darren Waller.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby signed a four-year, $99 million extension with the Raiders earlier this offseason.
Perryman, 29, will look to build off his career-best season in 2022 — preferably under a new deal.