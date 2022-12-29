Raiders Have Released Veteran NFL Wide Receiver

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have released veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson.

The 30-year-old pass catcher originally signed with the Raiders' practice roster back in October, but never recorded any stats as a member of the team's active roster.

The Raiders also placed defensive end Chanlder Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman on injured reserve, and signed DE Isaac Rochell off of the Cleveland Browns' practice roster in corresponding moves.

Through 14 games with the Miami Dolphins in 2021, Wilson reeled in 25 catches for 213 yards. His best season came in 2017 when he collected 554 yards and three touchdowns through 13 games for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wilson, a former Georgia State star, went unselected in the 2014 NFL Draft before he was signed by the Chiefs.

The Raiders now have just four wide receivers on their active roster, leaving Keelan Cole as the only backup option behind Davante Adams, Mack Hollins and Hunter Renfrow.