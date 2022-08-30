Raiders Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When the Raiders' old regime selected Alex Leatherwood 17th overall in the 2021 draft, many thought it was a reach.

And after failing to catch on as a starter on Vegas' offensive line, the team decided to cut ties with the former Alabama tackle on Tuesday.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the "Raiders waived former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood."



Leatherwood started all 17 games for the Raiders last season, shifting to right guard from his natural tackle position, but it didn't really work.

The 23-year-old was able to hold his own in the run-blocking department, but pass protecting remained an issue.

Now he'll hit the waiver wire with a chance to possibly hit the reset button on his career and hopefully get himself in the right situation.