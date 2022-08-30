Raiders Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick
When the Raiders' old regime selected Alex Leatherwood 17th overall in the 2021 draft, many thought it was a reach.
And after failing to catch on as a starter on Vegas' offensive line, the team decided to cut ties with the former Alabama tackle on Tuesday.
Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the "Raiders waived former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood."
Leatherwood started all 17 games for the Raiders last season, shifting to right guard from his natural tackle position, but it didn't really work.
The 23-year-old was able to hold his own in the run-blocking department, but pass protecting remained an issue.
Now he'll hit the waiver wire with a chance to possibly hit the reset button on his career and hopefully get himself in the right situation.