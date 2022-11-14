Raiders Have Reportedly Made Decision On Josh McDaniels

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 11: Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis motions from the field before the start of the Raiders game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 11, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

You couldn't imagine a much worse start for the Las Vegas Raiders this season. But despite having the second-worst record in the NFL through 10 weeks, owner Mark Davis remains confident in the Josh McDaniels hire.

Telling the Review-Journal:

As far as Josh goes, I have no issues,” Davis said. “I’m getting to know him a lot better. When you sign someone to a contract, don’t you expect him to fulfill the contract? ... I like Josh. I think he’s doing a fantastic job. That’s why I hired him. We did an exhaustive search and found the person we believe is going to bring the Raiders to greatness.

Davis went on to say that he believes the team is in the early stages of building something special.

Life isn’t static. It’s fluid. You want to win at the end of the year and be the one holding the trophy. Obviously, we’re not there yet. I know it’s frustrating for the fan base. I feel for them. I’m a fan as well.

McDaniels has reportedly been given assurances he will be back.

Asked if he still believes McDaniels is coach that can take them to that place, Davis replied "Why wouldn’t I?"

Next up for the Raiders: a division matchup against the Broncos in Mile High.