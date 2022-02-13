Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders are raiding the New England Patriots’ coaching staff.

Just moments ago, McDaniels swooped back in New England and hired former Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi to be his new offensive coordinator. He isn’t the only former Patriots assistant heading to Vegas, either.

McDaniels has also hired former Patriots offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo.

“Raiders hired Patriots’ WR coach Mick Lombardi as their offensive coordinator, per league sources,” writes ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “Raiders also hired former Patriots’ offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo for the same job in Las Vegas, per source. Two former Patriots’ assistants off to Las Vegas.”

Raiders hired Patriots’ WR coach Mick Lombardi as their offensive coordinator, per league sources. Raiders also hired former Patriots’ offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo for the same job in Las Vegas, per source. Two former Patriots’ assistants off to Las Vegas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2022

Josh McDaniels clearly realizes how strong a coaching staff Bill Belichick had in New England. It’s no surprise he’s taken a couple from the Patriots.

“I’m not used to the Raiders hiring Uber successful and innovative people,” one fan tweeted.

“Man. Thought Lombardi would get a bigger role with Josh gone. Instead he’s going with Josh,” another commented.

“Its a Little crazy to me that one team can hire so many coaches away from one team. I mean, I get that it’s the nature of the business but damn josh, pats aren’t gonna have any coaches left lol,” a fan said.

Plenty of teams have tried to recreate what Bill Belichick has built in New England. Perhaps Josh McDaniels can be the first to do it successfully.