Raiders Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Visit

Judging by the latest report, the Las Vegas Raiders could bring in a familiar face fairly soon to bolster their secondary.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are hosting safety Karl Joseph for a visit this week. He was selected by the team in the first round of the 2016 draft.

During his four-year stint with the Raiders, Joseph had 236 tackles, 15 pass breakups, eight tackles for loss, four interceptions and three sacks.

Since the Raiders didn’t pick up Joseph’s fifth-year option, he was able to sign with the Cleveland Browns before the 2020 season. He finished this past year with 67 tackles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

A blast from the past: Former #Raiders first-round pick safety Karl Joseph is visiting with the #Raiders right now, source said. A possible secondary addition. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2021

Joseph recently had a visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so it’s evident the Raiders aren’t the only team interested in the former West Virginia star.

Las Vegas’ secondary isn’t all that impressive on paper, especially since it lost Erik Harris and LaMarcus Joyner this offseason.

Adding a veteran player like Joseph makes a lot of sense even if he’s not going to be a starter. Whether or not he wants to return to a team that didn’t pick up his fifth-year option two years ago is a different story though.

We’ll see this weekend if the Raiders can strike a deal with Joseph.