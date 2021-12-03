Raiders Insider Has Discouraging Update On TE Darren Waller

It looks like Raiders tight end Darren Waller will be out on Sunday.

Per Tashan Reed of The Athletic, Waller missed his third straight practice on Friday and won’t suit up against the Washington Football Team.

On the bright side, DeSean Jackson returned to practice after missing Thursday’s session. The veteran wideout is nursing a calf injury.

TE Darren Waller (knee) and DE Carl Nassib (knee) missed their third straight practice and won't suit up for the #Raiders this week. WR DeSean Jackson (calf), though, is back at practice after missing yesterday. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) December 3, 2021

Waller suffered a knee injury against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving last Thursday. He left the game in the first half after recording two catches for 33 yards.

He’s been one of the Raiders’ best pass-catchers this season. He has 50+ yards in seven of the 10 games he’s played and has emerged as one of Derek Carr’s favorite targets.

His best game came against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 21. Las Vegas may have gotten blown out 41-14, but Waller finished with 116 yards on seven receptions.

Waller’s other 100-yard performance came in a Week One victory over the Baltimore Ravens. He finished with 10 receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders will look to stay in a playoff spot and improve to 7-5 overall this weekend. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.