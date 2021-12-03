The Spun

Raiders Insider Has Discouraging Update On TE Darren Waller

Darren Waller of the Raiders runs with the football.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: Tight end Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the football after a reception against the New Orleans Saints during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It looks like Raiders tight end Darren Waller will be out on Sunday.

Per Tashan Reed of The Athletic, Waller missed his third straight practice on Friday and won’t suit up against the Washington Football Team.

On the bright side, DeSean Jackson returned to practice after missing Thursday’s session. The veteran wideout is nursing a calf injury.

Waller suffered a knee injury against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving last Thursday. He left the game in the first half after recording two catches for 33 yards.

He’s been one of the Raiders’ best pass-catchers this season. He has 50+ yards in seven of the 10 games he’s played and has emerged as one of Derek Carr’s favorite targets.

His best game came against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 21. Las Vegas may have gotten blown out 41-14, but Waller finished with 116 yards on seven receptions.

Waller’s other 100-yard performance came in a Week One victory over the Baltimore Ravens. He finished with 10 receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders will look to stay in a playoff spot and improve to 7-5 overall this weekend. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.