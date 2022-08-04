Look: The Jaguars, Raiders Game Has Been Delayed

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The first football game of the 2022 NFL season was supposed to kick off tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Unfortunately, the Hall of Fame Game - the first preseason game of the season - has entered a weather delay. As poor weather approached Canton, Ohio, fans were urged to seek shelter.

"Severe weather is approaching. Please seek shelter immediately," a sign read at the game.

The first football game of the season was supposed to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET, but that clearly isn't going to be the case tonight. NBC has not announced when the game will start, but severe weather is supposed to continue to move through the area for the next few hours.

At this point, it's unclear when - or if - the game will start. We'll have the latest when a new start time is announced.