Raiders Linked To Soon-To-Be-Released Former Pro Bowler

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders need some help in the secondary. Luckily, it could soon be on the way.

The New York Giants are expected to soon release former Pro Bowl defensive back James Bradberry.

According to a report, the Raiders will act quickly to try and sign Bradberry in such a scenario.

When can the Raiders expect the Giants to make a decision on Bradberry? It looks like the end of the week is the answer.

"We should have some resolution hopefully by the end of the week," said Joe Schoen, via NJ.com. "It's unfortunate because he's a great kid."

Bradberry has spent the last two seasons in the Big Apple. Last year, he had 47 tackles and four interceptions.

Bradberry could be an instant-impact player for the Raiders, who could use some help in the secondary.

The Giants are expected to release Bradberry by the end of the week. When they do, expect the Raiders to get involved.