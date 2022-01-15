Raiders Lose Key Defensive Player To Injury vs. Bengals

The Las Vegas Raiders comeback effort just got a bit tougher. Per the team, linebacker Divine Deablo will not return to the action after sustaining a concussion in the game.

“Divine Deablo (concussion) has been ruled OUT,” the Raiders official handle tweeted.

Deablo emerged as a key contributor on the second level of the Raiders defense in 2021. A third-round pick out of Virginia Tech, Deablo worked his way into the starting lineup for the final five games of the season.

On the year, the rookie LB contributed 45 tackles, a tackle for loss, pass deflection and fumble recovery.

The Raiders currently find themselves down 10 with about 11 minutes to go in the third quarter. Joe Burrow has been pretty magnificent in his playoff debut, proving seemingly no stage is too big for the former No. 1 overall pick.

By letter of the law, this is a dead ball for the #Bengals. Obviously it was an officiating mistake. Question is did it impact the coverage by the #Raiders? pic.twitter.com/vWHjeLTKjU — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) January 15, 2022

Las Vegas was able to nab a dire touchdown before half but the defense has yet to slow down the Bengals passing attack. So far, Burrow is 16-24 on pass attempts for 176 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Although the latter of which came under controversial circumstances.

Derek Carr and the Raiders take over early in the third with a chance to cut the lead to three.