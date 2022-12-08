Raiders Make Uniform Choice For Thursday Night's Game

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Oakland Raiders helmet is seen on the field after the game between Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders head to SoFi Stadium tonight to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. They'll be dressed to impress for the occasion.

Ahead of the game, the Raiders have decided to wear their Color Rush uniforms for their big primetime game. The uniform features white jerseys with silver names and numbers along with black trim, and silver pants with black stripes along the side.

The Silver and Black will truly be represented on Thursday Night Football. It will be the second of three times this season that the appear in a primetime game.

A few fans took issue with PFF's Ari Meirov dubbing the uniform "awesome" since it's basically just a white jersey without anything extra special about it.

More importantly, the Raiders are hoping to extend their three-game winning streak, which has taken them out of the AFC gutter and given them a sliver of hope that their playoff dream isn't gone yet.

Right now the Raiders are 5-7 with no room for error. But last year the Raiders were 6-6 after 12 games and won their final four games to slip into the playoffs at 10-7 under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

This NFL season has been crazy enough to keep us on our toes so far. Perhaps the Raiders can make some magic happen again.

The game will be played at 8:00 p.m. and will air on Amazon Prime Video.