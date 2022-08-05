Look: Raiders Owner Mark Davis Going Viral Tonight

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Owner Mark Davis of the Oakland Raiders watches players warm up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the NFL finally returned to televisions around the country as the Jacksonville Jaguars faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The first football game of the season had a 40-minute delay, but eventually took center stage. It didn't take long for the game to produce its first viral highlight - and it had nothing to do with the play on the field.

NBC play-by-play man Mike Tirico was talking about Raiders owner Mark Davis when cameras panned to catch him crushing some chicken wings.

Fans couldn't get enough.

"God bless the cameraman and NBC producer who decided to cut to Mark Davis while he was eating chicken wings. MVPs," ESPN's Pittsburgh Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor said.

"Mark Davis pounding wings in that white shirt knowing damn well he's gonna be on TV is the cash equivalent of a player without wrist tape or gloves," Mike Golic Jr said.

NFL owners...they're just like us.