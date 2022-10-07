Raiders Offensive Lineman Reportedly Tore ACL In Practice Thursday

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have suffered yet another big injury ahead of their Monday Night Football tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs. But this one is going to be a season-ender.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are placing offensive tackle Justin Herron on season-ending injured reserve. Herron tore his ACL during practice yesterday.

The timing of the injury is especially brutal since it comes just days after Herron made his debut for the Raiders. Herron played 24 snaps in their win over the Denver Broncos this past week and performed well in his limited role.

The Raiders acquired Herron in an early-season trade with the New England Patriots. Las Vegas gave up a sixth-round pick in exchange for Herron and a seventh-round pick.

The 2022 NFL season is off to a rough start for the Las Vegas Raiders to say the least. They started off 0-3 with gut-wrenching losses to the Chargers, Cardinals and Titans that were decided by a grand total of 13 points.

As it stands, the Raiders offense ranks 10th in points and 13th in yards, while the defense ranks 23rd in points allowed and 22nd in yards allowed. It's hard to win with the numbers they're putting up but not impossible.

After Monday's game against the Chiefs, the Raiders get their bye and will hopefully be more fit for some of the easier games on their schedule.

