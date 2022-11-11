Raiders Officially Sign Veteran Linebacker After Suprising Retirement

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders made a handful of moves on Thursday afternoon, including adding an experienced defender.

Las Vegas officially signed linebacker Reggie Ragland to the practice squad after Blake Martinez retired from the NFL.

Ragland was a free agent for the first nine weeks of this season after he spent the 2021 season with the New York Giants. He played in all 17 games and totaled 67 tackles (38 solo), one fumble recovery, and two passes defended.

That came after he spent one season with the Detroit Lions and three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

His best individual season came in 2018 when he racked up 86 total tackles (46 solo), a half sack, one interception, and one pass defended.

He'll look to bring some stability to a Raiders linebacker group that has struggled this season.

The Raiders are 2-6 and are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. ET.