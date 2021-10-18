Raiders Owner Breaks His Silence On Jon Gruden Situation

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis didn’t have much to say about the situation with Jon Gruden when asked about it earlier this week.

“I have no comment,” Davis said on Wednesday. “Ask the NFL. They have all the answers.”

Gruden, of course, resigned from his head coaching job after problematic emails leaked via the NFL’s investigation into the Washington Football Team. The now-former NFL head coach made racist and homophobic comments, among other things, while emailing figures in the league as he worked for ESPN.

Davis has since broken his silence on the situation. He spoke up following the Raiders’ win over the Broncos on Sunday.

“Listen, the Raiders stand for diversity, inclusion and social justice,” Davis said. “We always have and we always will. The emails that came out are not what we stand for and so Jon Gruden is no longer head coach. There’s not much more I can say. All the talking heads are making up all sorts of stuff. That’s all it is. We don’t stand for it.”

The Raiders beat the Broncos, 34-24, in the first game of the post-Jon Gruden era.

Las Vegas is currently being led by interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.