Raiders Owner Mark Davis Addresses Hostile Work Culture Allegations

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 11: Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis motions from the field before the start of the Raiders game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 11, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have been the subject of allegations of a hostile work culture. This week, Raiders owner Mark Davis decided to address those allegations.

Speaking to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Davis said that he took the allegations seriously after reading them in the New York Times and the Review-Journal. He said that the team did an internal investigation and has started to make changes to correct course for the future.

“The culture of this organization for me is so important,” Davis said. “Since the articles that came out, not only in the New York Times, but the [Review-Journal]... I take those very seriously. So we did an investigation into all those things and we listened to the people who work in the organization and I believe we started to make those changes that are necessary to get the culture back to where we feel we can all be positive.”

The Raiders have made some noteworthy changes in an effort to address that culture. They recently hired Sandra Douglass Morgan as team president and Heather DeSanto as VP of human resources.

Mark Davis seems confident that the changes will lead to the change the organization wants. He said that the people now matter more than the title they hold.

“We were beginning to be more corporate in the organization where a title was more important than the person that was wearing the title,” Davis said. “It got to the point where people could be replaceable. ‘We can get [a senior vice president] for this anywhere.’ That’s never been what the Raiders organization has been about. It’s always been about the people first and family... We never really got to start the Las Vegas Raiders with a culture that had momentum.”

Time will tell if these changes Davis is introducing will lead to change. But it's clearly something that needs addressing.